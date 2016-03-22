Will Pulisic joins cousin Christian at Borussia Dortmund
The U.S. youth international will postpone his collegiate career to join his cousin at the Bundesliga club.
United States youth international goalkeeper Will Pulisic announced he is postponing his collegiate career in order to join Borussia Dortmund.
The 17-year-old Pulisic was expected to join Duke University next fall but will head overseas instead.
Cousin of 17-year-old Christian Pulisic, who has received some first-team minutes for Dortmund this year, Will announced the decision on Twitter.
"Excited to announce I'll be playing for Borussia Dortmund for the 2016-17 season and will postpone my career at Duke for another year," he wrote on the social media site.
Both Will and Christian played for the U.S. at last fall’s Under-17 World Cup and in 2015. Will spent a week in Germany with his cousin training with Dortmund.
If he does not sign a professional contract with Dortmund, Pulisic would be free to play collegiate soccer in the future.
