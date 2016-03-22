Will Pulisic joins cousin Christian at Borussia Dortmund

United States youth international goalkeeper Will Pulisic announced he is postponing his collegiate career in order to join Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old Pulisic was expected to join Duke University next fall but will head overseas instead.

Cousin of 17-year-old Christian Pulisic, who has received some first-team minutes for Dortmund this year, Will announced the decision on Twitter.

"Excited to announce I'll be playing for Borussia Dortmund for the 2016-17 season and will postpone my career at Duke for another year," he wrote on the social media site.

Both Will and Christian played for the U.S. at last fall’s Under-17 World Cup and in 2015. Will spent a week in Germany with his cousin training with Dortmund.

If he does not sign a professional contract with Dortmund, Pulisic would be free to play collegiate soccer in the future.