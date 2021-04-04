Willock earns Newcastle a vital point against Spurs

A late equaliser by substitute Joe Willock earned Newcastle United a crucial point against Tottenham Hotspur after playing out to a goalless draw at St James Park on Sunday afternoon.

Hugo Lloris made a superb double save to deny Dwight Gayle in the opening stages of the first half before Newcastle went took the lead through Joelinton's first-time finish in the 28th minute.

Their lead only lasted 90 seconds, as Harry Kane tapped the ball home from close range before the England striker fired in superbly to score his second and hand Spurs a 34th-minute advantage.

Kane, who now leads the Golden Boot race with 19 goals, should have completed his hat-trick but hit a post moments before Willock blasted the ball in off the underside of the crossbar from close range to draw the game level at 2-2.

A first draw in 13 matches leaves Spurs in fifth position, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, Newcastle remains 17th on the log, three points clear of Fulham, who travel to Aston Villa later on Sunday.