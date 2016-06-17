Wilmots gives no guarantees on De Bruyne fitness

Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots could not guarantee that Kevin De Bruyne will be fit to face Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Having played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 defeat to Italy, a hamstring complaint forced the Manchester City star to sit out a training session this week.

Wilmots voiced his confidence that De Bruyne's recovery was on track but, while the 24-year-old was able to train on Thursday, he remains a slight doubt to be fully fit for the meeting with Martin O'Neill's side in Bordeaux.

"He trained well yesterday, there's no issue," Wilmots said. "I spoke to him yesterday. We'll see if he's fit to play."

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting that De Bruyne is unhappy at being used in a wide role under Wilmots, rather than in a number 10 position, while there were claims that the players are growing frustrated with the coach's method of working.

Wilmots, however, dismissed any concerns of a mutiny in the camp and says that the views expressed in training this week have been productive.

"I'm not concerned, it's all part of the footballing circus," he said of the rumours. "I don't believe players are leaking information. This is a game that goes on behind the scenes but it's not a problem for me.

"I gave my opinion and the players did the same. It's normal to do that at training. I'm the man in charge, I make the decisions."