Wilmots tells Fellaini to leave Manchester United

Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots has advised Marouane Fellaini to leave Manchester United or jeopardise his place in the national team.

The midfielder played an important role in Louis van Gaal's first season in charge but has been limited to just three starts this term after missing the first three Premier League games due to suspension.

Fellaini was ruled out of Belgium's squad for the win over Italy and the cancelled friendly with Spain as a result of an injury, but Wilmots has urged the 27-year-old to consider his future in January with Euro 2016 looming at the end of the season.

"A player who does not play for his club is annoying for a coach," Wilmots told Le Soir.

"Fellaini could play to support the attack, as the number six. He has very good technique, very good ability to track back and recover.

"Maybe he will try to find a new challenge in January, if it is possible."

Fellaini has scored one goal in his 12 appearances in all competitions to date in 2015-16 - against Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off first leg.