Wilmots wary of Ibrahimovic threat

Marc Wilmots has warned Belgium Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains a force to be reckoned with, irrespective of his underwhelming performances so far at Euro 2016.

The Belgians beat Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Saturday to move into second place in Group E, while their next opponents sit third with just one point.

Sweden had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Ireland on matchday one before being beaten 1-0 by Italy, with Ibrahimovic failing to impress in both games.

Nevertheless, Wilmots is adamant a tough task awaits his team as they look to book their ticket for the round of 16 on Wednesday.

"Sweden drew a match where it was a game of two halves, Sweden and Ireland both dominated one half," the Belgium coach said.

"Italy only scored towards the end of the game, so that means they are also very solid.

"We played against them two years ago at the World Cup and they were a very combative team.

"They have got a great player up front, Zlatan. He can score from a deflection, from a free-kick, from anything. I respect Zlatan a lot."