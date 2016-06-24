Wilmots would rather play Spain than Hungary

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has insisted he would rather play England or Spain in the second round of Euro 2016.

Wilmots' men finished second in Group E behind Italy after wins over Republic of Ireland and Sweden, setting up a last-16 clash with Hungary, the surprise winners of Group F.

But Wilmots said the pressure from the media on Belgium as a result of being strong favourites means he would have rather faced the defending champions, or Roy Hodgson's England.

"I would rather play against England and Spain than versus Hungary," Wilmots said.

"We would have nothing to lose against those teams. The press acts like the game against Hungary will be a walkover.

"Did people not see them play against Portugal? There are no more small teams in international football."

Wilmots added he is expecting an even contest against Hungary, who drew 3-3 with Portugal in their final game of the group stage, taking the lead three times.

"Every game will be tight right until the final whistle," said the Belgium coach. "Don't let reputations fool you.

"The only way to judge a team is to look at their collective."