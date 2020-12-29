WIN! We're giving away three copies of Football Manager 2021 on Twitter today

Football Manager 2021 is the best version of the management simulation yet - so how would you like to get stuck into the game over this festive period?

Today over on Twitter, we're giving away three copies of FM21!

These are Epic Games codes for FM21 as opposed to Steam, Xbox, Switch or Mobile - that's the full version of the game worth £39.99.

Football Manager includes better matchday graphics, the ability to use gestures to communicate with your players and recruitment meetings to improve your buying power.

Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (December 30). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.

Remember you can buy FM21 right now from the official website.

Best of luck!

