Quickfire Quiz 63: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Congrats for making midway through the week – now let's put your ball knowledge to the test.

If your tactical reserves aren't completely depleted yet, we have a fresh selection of challenges designed to test the very limits of your footballing memory, all courtesy of Kwizly. From the prestige of international venues to the clinical strikers of La Liga, there is plenty here to keep your brain ticking over.

We’ll start with a test of your visual and geographical knowledge of the game's great cathedrals. We challenge you to name these 20 stadiums from a simple image, a task that requires an eye for unique architecture beyond the obvious landmarks. Once you've mastered that, try to name the top 20 cities in England by stadium capacity, which will have you calculating seat counts from the Premier League down through the EFL.

Next, we shift the focus to the Three Lions and their nomadic history. We want to see if you can name every location England have played a home match, a sprawling list that takes you far beyond the familiar arch of Wembley. For those who prefer the drama of the technical area, see if you can name the Arsenal line-up that beat Manchester City in 2020, recalling the tactical masterclass that secured a crucial victory on the way to FA Cup glory.

Moving to the individual icons of the game, we have a challenge centered on one of football’s most outspoken characters. Try to determine: Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not? It is a notorious test of distinguishing between the legendary Swede’s actual boasts and the myths that surround him. For a different kind of pedigree, see how much you know about Atletico Madrid's past and present strikers, a club that has famously served as a finishing school for some of the world's most elite marksmen.

If you consider yourself a student of the transfer market, we have a specific test of South Coast business. Try to name Southampton's 20 most expensive departures, recalling the stars who flourished at St Mary’s before being lured away for massive fees. It is a brilliant way to track the talent that has flowed through the club and into the hands of the European elite over the last decade.

Finally, for something that requires a bit more wordplay and lateral thinking, try FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on Coles, goals and super bowls.