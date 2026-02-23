Quickfire Quiz 61: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

New week, new focus: it's Quickfire Quiz time, so let's roll.

If you still have the energy to tackle another round after that last brainteaser, we have curated a fresh selection of challenges to see if your footballing knowledge is truly top-tier, all courtesy of Kwizly. From the prestige of the Champions League to the unpredictable world of reality television, there is plenty here to keep your brain working overtime.

We’ll start with a look at the elite clubs of the continent. We challenge you to name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table, a task that requires you to look beyond the modern giants and recall the historical heavyweights who racked up points in the early years of the competition. Once you have navigated that list of legends, why not try to name every stadium in the Champions League this season? It is a great test of your knowledge of the massive arenas and niche grounds currently hosting the best in the business.

Next, we shift the focus to domestic dominance across the major leagues. Try to name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992, recalling the dynasties and the occasional surprise packages who have lifted titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France over the last few decades. For a bit of a logical twist, see if you can tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for, which is a notorious exercise in process of elimination that has tripped up many a seasoned expert.

For those who follow the home nations' history, we have a nostalgic trip back to the late nineties. We want to see if you can name the Scotland line-up from their last World Cup game in 1998, a test of your memory for the final major tournament of a specific era. If you prefer focusing on the Three Lions, try to sort these 30 England players by how many goals they scored, an exercise in longevity and clinical finishing that might have you second-guessing some very famous career totals.

If you appreciate the crossroads between football and pop culture, we have a very specific challenge for you. Try to name every footballer or manager to have appeared on I'm a Celebrity, recalling the icons who swapped the touchline and the pitch for the Australian jungle. It requires a different kind of memory altogether, moving away from pitch stats and into the realm of primetime entertainment.

Finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on Coles, goals and super bowls.