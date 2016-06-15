Witsel fuels Roma rumours

Axel Witsel has hinted he would be keen on a move to Roma after talking up the reported interest from the Serie A side.

Witsel is expected to leave Zenit after Euro 2016 following four years in Russia.

The Belgium international, who started the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to Italy on Monday, has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who joined Juventus this week, while Radja Nainggolan is also set to leave the Stadio Olimpico before the start of next season.

Witsel has been linked with Everton, now managed by Ronald Koeman, but appears eager on a switch to the Italian capital.

He told walfoot.de: "It is a great club. It would be nice for me if that was the last step in my career. But to be honest there has not been contact yet."

Zenit paid €40million to activate Witsel’s buyout clause at Benfica in 2012 but, with just 12 months remaining on his deal, he would likely be available for about half that figure.