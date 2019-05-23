Wolves lead Leicester and West Ham in race for Porto striker

The Mali international has been identified as a top target by manager Nuno Espirito Santo as he looks to reinforce his attack for next season.

Marega netted 21 league goals and added six more in the Champions League this term, and the Mirror claims that Wolves are front of the queue to clinch his signature by meeting the £30 million release clause.

Leicester City and West Ham are also said to be interested in the 28-year-old, but Wolves sent scouts to watch the player in action against Sporting CP last weekend and are considered frontrunners.

However, Salomon Rondon is also on Nuno’s radar according to the report, after impressing on loan at Newcastle from West Brom in 2018/19.

Talks have been held over a potential £16.5 million move from the Championship club, but the Venezuela international is said to prefer a return to St James’ Park on a permanent deal.

Rafa Benitez is keen for a deal to go through, but the Magpies hierarchy are hesitating about investing a large sum in the 29-year-old, given that they are unlikely to recoup the fee.

