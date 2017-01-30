Wolves secure club-record Costa signing, Akpom heads to Brighton

Wolves have completed the permanent signing of Helder Costa in a club-record deal worth an estimated £13million.

Costa has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux after spending the first half of the campaign on loan from Benfica, scoring nine goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old played an electric role in the Championship club's stunning 2-1 win at Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, having scored a stunning free-kick at Stoke City in the previous phase.

"I am very happy to have signed this deal," said Costa.

"I am enjoying every moment here at Wolves and now I want to get back to work and help get Wolves back up to the Premier League.

"The fans have been incredible both to me and to the team.

"We are going to do our best and keep pushing to the end of the season."

Wolves are 18th in the Championship, 13 points adrift of the top six.

Brighton and Hove Albion are riding high at the top of the league, two points clear of Newcastle United, and the Seagulls have bolstered their promotion push with the signing of Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom on loan until the end of the season.

Akpom has made just one appearance this season, in the EFL Cup, having spent much of the campaign sidelined by a back injury.

The England Under-21 striker scored three times in 36 Championship games with Hull City last season.