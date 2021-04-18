Wolves transfer news: Adama Traore could leave club this summer

Wolves will reportedly look to offload Adama Traore this summer in order to fund any big-money signings.

It is thought that the winger is seen as a saleable asset and could be available for around £30 million. That comes just a year after talk of a potential £60-70 million sale, however.

Traore is under contract at Molineux until the 2022/23 season, but, according to Football Insider, Wolves will listen to offers for the 25-year-old.

Contract negotiations between the club and player this season have so far proved fruitless, and a move away now seems like a possibility. Leeds had been linked with Traore but played down rumours.

Traore has struggled to recapture his 2019/20 form in 2020/21, although it has been a more difficult campaign on the whole for Wolves, who sit 12th in the Premier League and are set to miss out on European football for the second season running.

The Spain international joined Wolves from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, scoring nine times.

Aside from Traore, Ruben Vinagre could be on his way out of Molineux; the left-back is currently on loan at Portuguese outfit Famalicao and Benfica are rumoured to be keeping tabs.

