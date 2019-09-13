Wolves without suspended Boly against Chelsea

Wolves will be without suspended defender Willy Boly when they mark 130 years of playing at Molineux against Chelsea on Saturday.

Boly was sent off in the defeat at Everton before the international break and he must serve a one-match ban. However, Romain Saiss and Matt Doherty will both be available.

Saiss is fit despite returning early from international duty with Morocco and is in contention to replace Boly along with Jesus Vallejo. Doherty could be involved even though he has been nursing a knee problem and underwent a ‘small’ operation recently.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard will welcome back Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international has been out since April with a knee injury.

Pedro has recovered from a hamstring issue and will be available, while Mateo Kovacic is also fit for Lampard’s side. N’Golo Kante (ankle) remains sidelined.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Jonny, Bennett, Coady, Vallejo, Vinagre, Kilman, Jordao, Traore, Neves, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Cutrone, Jota, Neto.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Rudiger Emerson, Jorginho, Mount, Giroud, Pedro, Pulisic, Caballero, Alonso, Tomori, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Abraham, Batshuayi.