Is Man United vs Wolves on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League game

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves to see if the Red Devils can find some Premier League form, or whether they'll be caught by the team recently fighting relegation, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Man United vs Wolves: Key information • Date Sunday, April 20, 2025 • Kick off time: 2pm BST / 9am EDT • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How far can Man United continue to slide? Ruben Amorim's side are down in 14th place in the Premier League in a continuing season of misery, and a 4-0 defeat here would see Wolves leapfrog them.

That scoreline may be unlikely, but the prospect of a Wolves victory certainly isn't – despite their troubles this season, they're one of the Premier League's form sides, on a run of four straight wins. Those wins have lifted Wolves away from the threat of relegation and Vitor Pereira's men sit in 16th place just three points behind United.

After United played in the Europa League in mid-week, it's a second game in a week, although the Sunday scheduling allows some recovery time. Read on as our guide explains how to watch United vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Wolves in the UK?

There is no live TV coverage for Man United vs Wolves in the UK on Sunday.

This might be a traditional Super Sunday kick-off slot but the Sunday scheduling is only because United were playing in the Europa League on Thursday night, and not because the game has been selected for TV broadcast.

Instead, Ipswich vs Arsenal and Leicester vs Liverpool are the televised games on Sunday, while this one ordinarily would have been played on Saturday during the 3pm blackout.

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester United vs Wolves on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Manchester United vs Wolves is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport