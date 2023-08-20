Women's World Cup 2023: England's Lionesses stand on brink of history

England's Lionessess stand on the brink of history as they head into the Women's World Cup final against Spain.

Sarina Wiegman's side inspired a nation last year by winning the European Championship on home soil and followed up that triumph by beating Brazil to claim the Finalissima earlier this year.

Now, they are on the verge of the biggest prize of all. After narrow wins over Haiti and Denmark in Groud D, England's women found their goal touch with a 6-1 thrashing of China to advance as winners of the sector.

The Lionesses then survived a nervy 120 minutes against Nigeria - plus a red card for Lauren James - to make it past Nigeria on penalties in the last 16.

A 2-1 win over Colombia followed, before an emphatic 3-1 victory over hosts Australia in the final.

Now, after near misses in 2015 and 2019, they stand one game away from history.

"I don't watch the news much, but I think we have made history already," Wiegman told the BBC before the game. "Now I guess we can make a little bit more."

Spain are also looking to make history, having never won a World Cup either.

After big wins over Costa Rica and Zambia in Group, Spain lost 4-0 to Japan in a surprise result.

Their record since then has been impeccable, though, with wins over Switzerland (5-1), Netherlands (2-1 extra time) and Sweden (2-1) to advance to the final.

Spain possess an outstanding generation of players, but the team have been blighted by internal problems in recent times, with coach Jorge Vilda refusing to resign after 15 international footballers made themselves unavailable for selection last year.

He was backed by the Federation and has now led La Roja to a World Cup final against all odds, although many feel their success in Australia and New Zealand is more down to the players.

Despite all that, Spain too are one game away from history. And on Sunday, there can be only one winner.

More England stories from the Women's World Cup 2023

Lauren James is available for the final, after missing the last two games through suspension following her petulant stamp on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.

Alex Greenwood tells FourFourTwo that England have changed more mentality-wise than ability-wise, with manager Sarina Wiegman imperative to that.

Should football mic up referees? What we've learned from the Women's World Cup.