Woodgate: My form hasn't been up to scratch

The defender has started 11 games following his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, but admits he is unhappy by his below-par performances for the Potters.

However, the former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough stopper is keen to step up his work-rate over the coming weeks and improve his displays in the heart of the Stoke defence.

"My form hasn't been up to scratch," Woodgate told Radio Stoke.

"I have high standards and when you don't play so well, you get disappointed. I need to up my game and hopefully that will improve the team as well.

"I don't know what it is because at the start of the season I was playing well. I picked up a couple of niggly injuries, it may be that, but it's one of those things that every footballer goes through.

"You just have to be strong and get over it."

ByBen McAleer