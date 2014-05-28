Working with Klose is great, says Volland

Volland, 21, is one of 27 names in Germany's preliminary FIFA World Cup squad, which must be reduced to 23 by June 2.

The forward enjoyed an impressive Bundesliga season at Hoffenheim, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances.

And he said he is loving being involved in Joachim Low's set-up, particularly getting to work alongside Lazio forward Klose, who has scored 14 goals in 19 World Cup appearances.

Volland told Bild: "Every morning I get up and look forward to training with the boys.

"That gives me a lot of fun, because the level is extremely high.

"You have to imagine this: Miro has played his first tournament in 2002 - when I was just ten years old.

"Just by his international experience, he is a huge role model for me. I can very much learn from him - and will continue to do so. In training we've talked a few times.

"He tells me what I can do better and must. He helps me extremely. Miro is simply a super guy."

Germany will play Portugal, Ghana and the United States in Group G at the World Cup.