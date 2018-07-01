World Cup 2018: Soviet football history and a polar bear in Nizhny
More remarkable costumes, Swiss fans having a ball and a behind-the-scenes look at USSR football featured in Nizhny Novgorod week two.
The group stage came to a close in Nizhny Novgorod in - perhaps surprisingly - thrilling fashion between Switzerland and Costa Rica.
Plenty of excitable travelling fans, and those from more local climes, descended on the banks of the Volga to watch an action-packed 2-2 draw.
Away from the pitch, which is now recovering for the knockout phase, Omnisport experienced a behind-the-scenes tour of a Soviet football exhibition, sampled some region-specific merchandise and even watched a polar bear greeting supporters. Well, sort of.
Here are some of the highlights from week two in Nizhny.
