Wow! Save over TWO-THIRDS on EAFC 24 this Amazon Prime Day - but there's only a limited time remaining

Amazon Prime Day is here, with EAFC 24 reduced as part of the 48-hour bonanza of savings.

We're into the final quarter of those deals still being available, though, so you're going to have to act quickly if you want to secure a bargain. FourFourTwo are currently scouring Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, and there are plenty of amazing Amazon Prime Day picks to take advantage that we've hand-picked.

This EAFC 24 deal is arguably one of the best on the site. Sure, we'll soon be approaching that time when a new version of the game is released by EA Sports, but until then it just makes sense to get your gaming fix with a £50 saving.

After all, Euro 2024 and Copa America are both now over, while the Premier League doesn't kick off for another month. That's a month in which you can make some serious progress with your Ultimate Team or in Career Mode - think of how well-prepared you'll be for the release of the new game after you've gotten to grips with the hardest difficulties on EAFC 24.

It just makes sense.

EAFC 24 Standard Edition PS5 Was £69.99 Now £20 Every year, a new version of FIFA (now called EAFC) is released, and every year we tell ourselves it's not worth buying the new game. That inevitably proves a lie, and after racking up the hours, we can comfortably say it's always worth getting. Intricate little details are changed, and at this price it's simply a no-brainer.

