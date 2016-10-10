Xavi: World Cup misses Scotland

Spain legend Xavi hopes Scotland will secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup as he feels major tournaments without them are not the same.

Scotland regularly qualified for big tournaments in the former Barcelona star's younger years, but they have failed to make an impact on the international stage in recent years

They last qualified for the World Cup in 1998, but Xavi hopes they will be back in Russia.

"I would love to see Scotland make it back to a major tournament in 2018," Xavi told The Sun.

"The fans and the players are so passionate about the game. We have missed them at these tournaments and hopefully they are back sooner than later.

"I grew up with Scotland at major tournaments. It is sad for the country that it has been so long since they were there.

"We played Scotland at Hampden a few years ago but I wasn't playing. I was injured but I remember it was a fantastic game.

"As a kid I would watch them play and I feel real sympathy for the fans and for the players that they are not there. Everyone loves Scotland."

Scotland sit second in their qualification group with four points from two games, trailing leaders England by two points.