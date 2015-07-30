Yedlin open to loan move

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that DeAndre Yedlin could be allowed to go out on loan and the Tottenham defender is open to the prospect of a temporary switch away from White Hart Lane.

The right-back joined the Premier League club from Seattle Sounders in January and made just one substitute appearance in the top flight - at Aston Villa in April.

With Kieran Trippier having arrived at the London club from Burnley to compete with Kyle Walker, Yedlin's chances of breaking into the first team would appear to be slim.

The 22-year-old United States international came off the bench in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against the MLS All-Stars, but head coach Pochettino is considering sending him out on loan in the coming weeks.

"We need to see him and speak with him and maybe he stays with us the next season, maybe no," Pochettino said.

"He was in the Gold Cup and he met us here in Denver. He needs time to show his quality and we'll decide in the next few weeks."

Yedlin would welcome the opportunity to play first-team football and stated that he feels relaxed about his future.

"I’m feeling comfortable wherever I go. Whether it be with Tottenham, whether that be a loan, it doesn't matter," he said.

"That’s one of the things you have to deal with as a pro. Wherever I'll go, I'll give it my best effort."