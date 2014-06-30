Yobo calls time on his international career

Yobo suffered an unfortunate conclusion to his 101st and ultimately final cap as he conceded an own goal in the closing stages of Monday’s 2-0 round of 16 loss.

"It was a bittersweet moment for me but I think it is time to focus on my family," Yobo told reporters.

"It has been a long road."

The 33-year-old believes the future is bright for a largely youthful Nigeria squad that impressed on the country's first run to the knockout stages of the World Cup since 1998.

This, along with last year's African Nations Cup triumph, gives Yobo plenty of cause for optimism.

"This team is growing - from the African Nations Cup and this World Cup was a big test for us," he said.

"I thought we did very well. It's a good experience, especially as it’s a young team.

"Hopefully this experience will go a long way."

Yobo added: "I thought we played well, we fought really hard. We didn't get a goal, they scored first and the game changed."