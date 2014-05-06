Yobo named in provisional Nigeria squad

Yobo has not featured for Stephen Keshi's national side since February 2013 but has done enough to impress the coach to give him a chance of making the squad for Brazil.

Keshi has kept faith with 18 of his squad that lifted the African Cup of Nations in 2013 while there is a recall for Peter Odemwingie and the surprise inclusion of Joel Obi and Uche Nwofor.

Odemwingie ended his feud with Keshi last month after the pair fell out following the striker's omission from the Cup of Nations squad, but he has scored six goals in 14 Premier League appearances for Stoke City to put him back in the frame.

There was however no place for out-of-favour forwards Ikechukwu Uche, Brown Ideye and Obafemi Martins, plus defender Taye Taiwo.

Nigeria will face Argentina, Iran and Bosnia in Group F at the finals in Brazil

The provisional squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United), Daniel Akpeyi (Warri Wolves), Augustine Ejide (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Vincent Enyeama (Lille).

Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Elderson Echiejile (Monaco), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Godfrey Oboabona (Rizespor), Kunle Odunlami (Sunshine Stars), Kenneth Omeruo (Middlesbrough), Juwon Oshaniwa (Ashdod FC), Joseph Yobo (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Ramon Azeez (Almeria), Nosa Igiebor (Real Betis), Sunday Mba (CA Bastia), Joel Obi (Parma), Mikel Obi (Chelsea), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Gabriel Reuben (Beveren), Michael Uchebo (Cercle Brugge), Ejike Uzoenyi (Enugu Rangers).

Forwards: Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United), Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce), Babatunde Michel (Volyn), Victor Moses (Liverpool), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Obinna Nsofor (Chievo Verona), Uche Nwofor (Herenveen), Peter Odemwingie (Stoke City), Nnamdi Oduamadi (Varese).