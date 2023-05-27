'You can even contact people in prison': Brentford boss Thomas Frank SLAMS Ivan Toney ban

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has weighed in on the fallout from Ivan Toney's betting ban, deriding the decision to bar the striker from all football activity.

Earlier this week, Toney was hit with an eight-month suspension after admitting 232 breaches of FA regulations on gambling.

For the first four months of that period, the England striker is not even allowed to be involved with Brentford – something which his international manager Gareth Southgate has spoken out against.

Toney is currently injured but, under the terms of the ban, cannot undergo any kind of rehabilitation with his club.

Gareth Southgate has been critical of the conditions of Toney's ban (Image credit: The FA via Getty Images)

And Frank very much echoes Southgate's sentiments surround the issue. Addressing the media ahead of Brentford's final game of the season at home to Manchester City, he said:

"I’m bang on with Gareth. I think it was a fantastic point he made. Yes, Ivan did something wrong and got punished for it. What I don’t get at all is how can you not let him be involved in football for the first four months?

"What do you gain from that? If you want to rehabilitate people, give them education. Now it’s like, there is a sanction, leave you to yourself, find out, die or survive.

"It’s not only Ivan. He is an example for all in the football world to learn from. We also need to review the relationship between football and gambling. I don’t have the answer.

"I don’t think it’s me who needs to answer that question. There is no doubt for me, the first four months he should be forced to go into 100 schools, talk about his background, football, everything. I think that is how it should work.

"I will go down on the same lines as Gareth Southgate. If I can’t speak to him, I guess they will have to ban me as well. If I’m not allowed to speak to him on a support level, there must be something wrong. I think you’re actually even allowed to contact people in prison, so I guess I’m allowed."

Thomas Frank will have to enter the market for a new centre-forward to replace Toney (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Brentford could still qualify for Europe next season – but they will have to make do without Toney until January.

The 27-year-old has been the Bees' key man since joining from Peterborough three years ago, with his goals firing them to promotion from the Championship in 2021.

Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have found the net more times in the Premier League this term.