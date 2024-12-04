Liverpool receive huge boost that Mohamed Salah will STAY after buyers pull out of the running: report

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is out of contract in the summer

Mohamed Salah could stay at Liverpool after potential suitors publicly pulled out of signing the Egyptian King.

Salah - whose Premier League display for Liverpool against Manchester City in 2021 is ranked at no.22 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time - has just over six months left on his current deal at Anfield.

Rumours of a move away from Merseyside have begun to gather traction in recent weeks with PSG touted as a possible destination. However, it now appears as if the Ligue 1 giants have no interest in the 32-year-old after recent remarks from their president.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is of no interest to Paris Saint-Germain

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as relayed by Florian Plettenberg, Salah is of no interest to the French giants despite reports in recent weeks linking him with a move to the Parc de Princes.

Salah, who already has 13 goals and 11 assists for Liverpool this season, has spoken boldly in recent weeks about his ongoing contract fiasco at Anfield but it seems for now that a move to PSG isn't in the pipeline.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is on top form once again this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s not true," began Al-Khelaifi. "He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered him, to be honest. We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true.”

The French champions are still in the market for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe following his summer move to Real Madrid and the PSG president also failed to rule out January activity. He stated: “If there’s an opportunity, we will of course explore.“

Salah himself has expressed his frustration on the matter. Speaking after Liverpool's win at Southampton, the talented Egyptian said he is waiting patiently for a conclusion.

“You know I have been in the club for many years," he began. "There is no club like this. But in the en,d it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah… I’m disappointed but we will see.”

In FourFourTwo's view, we expect Salah to remain at Liverpool under Arne Slot for at least another season but in regards to fellow teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, we really are unsure of their situations.