Young: There is more to come from Pogba

Ashley Young feels Paul Pogba has only shown flashes of his full talent since his big-money move from Juventus to Manchester United.

Pogba has received his fair share of criticism since his transfer to Old Trafford following an underwhelming start, but Young is adamant the midfielder is bound to become a key figure.

Two goals in Thursday's Europa League win over Fenerbahce could give Pogba a confidence boost as Jose Mourinho takes United to former club Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

"Paul is a fantastic player and obviously there is more to come from him," Young told Sky Sports.

"He showed in different games that he is talented, he has been like that since he was first here, and he has settled back into the team."

Young was equally full of praise for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he believes United's two biggest signings have already settled in well.

"Ibrahimovic is another one, I think a lot has been said about him, the arrogant side of him, but he has been fantastic," Young added.

"They have both been brilliant. They have walked into the dressing room, and it is comfortable for them to do that, like I say, the team spirit has been brilliant and they are settling really well."