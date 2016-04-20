Zaha unconcerned by Manchester United boo-boys

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has no qualms if the boo-boys are out in force at former club Manchester United on Wednesday.

The England international agreed to join United from Palace in January 2013 and remained on loan at Selhurst Park for the rest of that term before linking up with United ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.

It proved an unhappy spell in Manchester for Zaha, who failed to nail down a regular starting berth and he was shipped out on a six-month loan to Cardiff City in January 2014.

Zaha then returned to boyhood club Palace initially on loan for the 2014-15 campaign, before making a permanent return.

The 23-year-old is unsure what sort of reception he will receive at Old Trafford, but is unconcerned either way.

"My time at United has gone and I don't mind if I get booed," Zaha told the Croydon Advertiser.

"I still have Manchester United followers on Twitter. They might wait until I make a mistake in a game or something, and they'll come out with something like 'that's why you got sold'. I just think you're either following me or you don't.

"That stage when I was at Manchester United has gone now and I'm a Crystal Palace player.

"I am just trying to progress in my career, so going back to Old Trafford will be like playing at any other stadium. I am just going to do my best as usual."

Zaha has two goals and one assist for Palace in 33 Premier League appearances this season.