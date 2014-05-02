Zanetti expects to extend stay at Inter Milan

The 40-year-old joined the Serie A outfit in 1995 and has played more than 800 games for the club in all competitions.

Club captain Zanetti has played a lesser part under Walter Mazzarri this season having spent time on the sidelines during the previous campaign with a damaged Achilles tendon.

Zanetti has made just three Serie A starts this term, and Inter president Erick Thohir has suggested that the versatile South American could retire from playing and take on a job at boardroom level at the end of the season.

But Zanetti has revealed that while he definitely plans to remain at San Siro, he is unsure what position he will hold at the club moving forward.

"When the campaign ends, I will stay at Inter after this season, but I don't know which role," Zanetti told TYC Sports in Argentina.

"I am concentrated on these final weeks of the season and we hope to end well so that we can start the next step in the best way.

"I have already played 1,112 games, so the only ones with appearances than me are goalkeepers."

Zanetti has won five Serie A titles, one UEFA Champions League crown and four Coppa Italias in his time at Inter.