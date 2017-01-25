Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
Former Birmingham and West Ham player Mauro Zarate has joined Watford from Fiorentina.
The 29-year-old Argentine has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Vicarage Road, as Walter Mazzarri seeks to reinforce the Hornets with a player who has scored two goals in seven Serie A appearances this season.
Zarate, who began his career with Velez Sarsfield, first appeared in England's top flight during a loan spell at Birmingham in 2008, when he scored four times in 14 appearances.
He later arrived at West Ham in 2014, netting seven goals from 29 games, followed by a loan spell at QPR a year later.
OFFICIAL: Mauro Zárate has joined from in a two-and-a-half-year deal.More January 25, 2017
Zarate, who won the Coppa Italia at Lazio in 2009, will compete with the likes of Troy Deeney, Isaac Success and Roberto Pereyra for a place in the Watford attack. Striker Odion Ighalo has been heavily linked with a move to West Brom.
Mazzarri's team, who visit Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday, are 14th in the Premier League, eight points clear of the relegation zone.
