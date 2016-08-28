Zaza awaits 'new adventure' at West Ham

Simone Zaza says he has a "new path to take" after leaving Juventus for West Ham.

The striker has joined the Hammers on loan for an initial fee of €5million, and the London club have the option to buy Zaza for a further €20m at the end of the season.

The Italy international missed a penalty in the Azzurri's 6-5 shootout defeat to Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, after an "extraordinary" season at club level, in which he won the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.

In an open letter released on social media, he said: "I have a new path to take."

"Bon voyage, whether it's coming or going, for a lifetime or just a day … to me, who is leaving, and all those team-mates who remain.

"The season spent at Juve was extraordinary, by which I mean truly outside of the ordinary: victories and defeats, the group, the club, the coach and his staff … an incredible journey, with a capital J, that took me to the Euros."

Juventus signed Zaza from Sassuolo in 2015, and he played 24 games in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals.

"I always tried to play my part and put myself at the team's service," he added. "And after a year like this, it's sad to leave, but now a new adventure awaits … a new path to take.

"So thank you to everyone, for everything. And I say that from the heart."