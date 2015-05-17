Zenit secure Russian Premier League title

Zenit secured their first Russian Premier League title since 2012 on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Ufa.

Andre Villas-Boas' sides' better head-to-head record with Krasnodar means the point at the Stadion Petrovskij is enough to end their three-year wait to be crowned champions.

Hulk put Zenit ahead with his 15th league goal of the season just after the half hour, but Zenit were denied all three points as Haris Handzic grabbed an equaliser with three minutes to play.

Sunday's achievement is Villas-Boas' first Russian Premier League title as Zenit head coach.