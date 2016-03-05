Zidane hails 'unique' Ronaldo after Celta rout

Zinedine Zidane described Cristiano Ronaldo as unique after his four goals in Real Madrid's 7-1 thrashing of Celta Vigo.

The Portugal star was on the receiving end of jeers from some sections of the Santiago Bernabeu support following comments he made about his team-mates after the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, but he responded with a stunning performance on Saturday which saw him move second in the all-time goalscorer standings in La Liga on 252.

Ronaldo struck a superb long-range goal and converted a free-kick from 25 yards before two close-range finishes capped a superb display, and Zidane considers his ability to score from distance to be unparalleled in the modern game.

"Only he has it [that strike]. I never scored four goals. It was important for him before the Champions League," he said afterwards.

"I'm happy with Cristiano's performance. Whistles are part of football, they don't only whistle Cristiano.

"The supporters are demanding and always want more from the players. But that's good. And they know Cristiano. He's capable of scoring four. He's unique."

Madrid were kept at bay during a listless first 40 minutes before Pepe opened the scoring with a header, though they scored six during the same amount of time in the second period through Ronaldo, Jese Rodriguez and the returning Gareth Bale.

"We said something at half-time," said Zidane. "We went out very strong in the second half. Everything is easier when you score the first goal.

"Bale looked good. He was happy to return and for the game he played.

"We have to know who we're playing against. Celta have some disadvantages, but in attack they are brilliant.

"The most important thing is to know what to do when you have the ball and when you don't have it."