Zinnbauer issues update on Lorch's absence

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has provided an update on Thembinkosi Lorch after the star attacker missed the last two games for the Buccaneers.

The 27-year-old didn't play in their last two games after picking up an injury during their DStv Premiership encounter with SuperSport United last month.

Lorch was substituted in that game after 28 minutes and subsequently missed their Nedbank Cup last-16 win over Maritzburg United and their league victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday.

Zinnbauer will be hoping that his star player will be fully fit for their league encounter with Chippa United over the weekend.

'Lorch is on a good way, he has been working very well in the training sessions. We have to see now in the next two days what's happening with him,' Zinnbauer said in his virtual media conference after the match.

'I hope we get him back on Saturday, I have a good feeling in terms of him.'

The German mentor also explained his decision to omit midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu from his match-day squad, but confirmed that he might be available for their upcoming clash with Chippa United.

'Zungu yesterday [Monday] fell on his arm and he had a swollen arm. He had light training today [Tuesday] but it was not enough for the game,' he added.

'Tomorrow [Wednesday] maybe he can go forward and might be available for Saturday.'