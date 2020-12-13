Zinnbauer: Pirates were hungry for a title

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says his players were hungry to claim silverware after ending their six-year trophy drought on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers came from behind to clinch the 2020 MTN8 title following their 2-1 victory over 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Goals from on Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch cancelled out Siphelele Luthuli's opener to guide Pirates to victory and their first title in six years.

'I think difficult game. It's not easy when you concede in the second minute or first minute but we came back quickly. We had a good first half, had chances. Second half we were in control, then you saw Lorch, Ben, were top today, it was a team effort today,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

'Then we scored a second goal and we defended which is normal, but also we had a lot of counter-attacks. We had a little bit of luck in the last minute, Ofori made a good save. It was a good game. We have a title. Thank you to the chairman, thank you to Irvin, Phumi, Floyd. Thank you to the team. We had a lot of different games and today we deserved to win this game.

'Monare is an experienced player and we wanted his experience. Lorch came in and brought more offence in to the game. I hope Monare doesn't have such a serious problem with his knee.

'I've learnt a lot since being here. It's a good experience for both me and the team. We are happy. We have a title. It's important for us. It's important for the supporters. They were so hungry for a title and I think nine years ago we last won the MTN8 and now we have done it again. This is for my son, Fabio. I thank God for this game, but I hope you give me my son back.'