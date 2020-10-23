Zwane: I want to be a legendary Sundowns player

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane wants to follow in the footsteps of Surprise Moriri and become a legend at the Tshwane giants.

The 31-year-old played a crucial role in helping Sundowns secure the domestic treble after scoring 14 goals and assisting a further 12 from 41 games across all competitions.

Zwane has won a total of 11 major trophies, which includes five Absa Premiership title, the Caf Champions League title as well as the Caf Super Cup trophy.

Mamelodi Sundowns will now kick start their DStv Premiership campaign against Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides square off at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 3:30pm.

‘It was a great season, working with these talented guys at the club, as they pushed me to play my best and everyone on the team was working hard. We as a team are in a great environment, we want to push and win trophies, as that is what our club is about,’ Zwane told his club’s official website.

‘I want to continue to fight for the team, I want to achieve more. Some players, such as Surprise Moriri, have played for the club before me, and players like him inspire me. They are legends of the team and I too, one day want to be a legendary Sundowns player.

‘We’ve been doing well and working with the coaches preparing for the new season. It feels good, we are ready to do battle. I know it won’t be easy but we are going to go out and fight till the end.’