Zwane: We have to play to win every game

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Arthur Zwane has stressed the importance of winning their remaining game of the season in the DStv Premiership over the weekend.

The Soweto giants came from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday courtesy of a hat-trick from Lebogang Manyama.

The victory saw Amakhosi move up to ninth place in the league standings with 33 points, with one game remaining as they look to secured their spot in the top eight.

Zwane was delight to collect all three points and get the win in his first game in charge since the departure of former head coach Gavin Hunt.

'We came into this game knowing very well the importance of grinding out a result and playing against a team that is in the top three bracket at the moment. They came into the game with confidence,' Zwane told SuperSport TV after the game.

'Planning for this game, it was a case of allowing them to come at us a little bit. We knew that if we allowed them to exploit the space behind us, they would punish us. They have players with speed and who are very comfortable on the ball. We had to try and manage that.

'We allowed that at some times to dictate terms in the midfield of the park. So we had to bring in Ngcobo, who gave us balance and was good going forward. We needed someone who could just keep the ball for us and get the runners at the right time.

'That was our plan. To start Ngcobo on the bench. Because we knew that Baccus would give us 60 minutes. And knowing that when you bring in Ngcobo and Happy you have more players with speed and who can apply pressure. At that time their energy levels would have dropped.

'We are only left with one game. We will treat it with respect. We will also prepare like we prepared for this one. Obviously with a slightly different players. They have players who are hard runners. They use a lot of energy.

'We will be ready. It's only 48 hours so we have to prepare the team quickly for the game on Saturday.

'We treat every game with respect. As a team of Kaizer Chiefs calibre, we have to play to win every game. Things haven't been going well for us this season but we understand that it's just a phase. It's only ourselves who can us get out of this.'