News and Features

Name: Olympique Lyonnais

Founded: 1950

Home ground: Groupama Stadium

League Titles: 7

Instagram: @ol

Lyon emerged as a force when winning the Coupe de France three times inside a decade but it was not until the turn of the century that Les Gones blossomed. Seven straight titles between 2002 and 2008 laid the foundations for a run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2010, where they fell to Bayern Munich. They are currently in Paris St Germain's shadow domestically but continue to produce world-class players year after year. Past players include Eric Abidal, Juninho Pernambucano, Florent Malouda, Hugo Lloris and Alexandre Lacazette.