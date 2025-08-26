Tottenham given 'green light' to sign French attacker: report

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a green light to make their next signing.

Spurs have enjoyed a thoroughly impressive start to the Thomas Frank reign with a 100 per cent record in the Premier League and an encouraging performance in their Super Cup loss – all with Frank's side still settling, with injuries, rotation and transfers playing their part in an ever-changing XI.

But with Deadline Day now looming, Tottenham can finalise their squad ahead of the new season and bring in much-needed reinforcements that can help the Dane compete across four fronts.

Tottenham are closing in on a move for a standout French star

Spurs were gazumped in their move for Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham's desire for a playmaker is clear: the Lilywhites were beaten by Arsenal in their move for Eberechi Eze, with the Hale End academy product choosing to return to N5 over N17.

Spurs' move for Morgan Gibbs-White also failed to materialise, with Frank still in the hunt for a creative no.10 who can replicate the kind of output that the side have lost following James Maddison suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in preseason.

James Maddison is out for a long time with injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk now reports that the North Londoners are on “the brink of a blockbuster double attacking signing”, with Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche said to be a leading target alongside Savinho of Manchester City.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke has claimed that the principality outfit will accept a bid of around £47.5 million for the Frenchman, who can play in a number of positions behind the striker.

FourFourTwo understands that while TEAMtalk have labelled this as a “green light”, club-to-club negotiations may well complicate any move, with Spurs unwilling to pay a premium for a 23-year-old untested outside France and Monaco wanting to extract the maximum they possibly can for a jewel in their side.

Tottenham are also said to be in the market for another winger and another centre-back, facing hurdles in their moves for two signings.

Maghnes Akliouche is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk claims that Tottenham and City remain £10m apart in their valuation of Savinho, with Football365 adding that Morgan Rogers is on the radar as a backup – while another Gunners gazump appears to be on the cards in defence, with Piero Hincapie seemingly the second Spurs target in a week to be heading to the Emirates Stadium instead, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Transfermarkt, Akliouche is worth €45m. Tottenham return to Premier League action this weekend at home to Bournemouth.