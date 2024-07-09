England have stayed alive at Euro 2024 and avoided recklessness that might lead to disaster but it has been joyless and filled with fear and trepidation

By
published

Several big nations have taken a cautious approach to Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate's England have faced criticism for their cautious tactics (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Ben Lerner’s novel Leaving the Atocha Station, a character stands on the bank of a river, nervous and scared, as her boyfriend urges her to jump in. She wants nothing more than to walk away, to say no, to follow her instinct. But she succumbs to the pressure and jumps in, only to be swept away by the tide, flailing desperately. She is found soon after downstream, having drowned.

“This just is the world,” Lerner writes. “Things like this happen. One can be as cautious as one wants, can waste one’s life being cautious, but there is no avoiding the reality of death.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.