Gary Neville hoping for repeat of England 'tactical masterclass' as Netherlands up next at Euro 2024

By
published

England will take on the Netherlands to determine who will face Spain or France in the Euro 2024 final

ITV Euro 2024 Former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the documentary '99', in Manchester, northern England on May 9, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Gary Neville has fond memories of facing the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

England need to be prepared to handle a ‘step up’ in the quality of their next opponents at Euro 2024 after learning they will face the Netherlands with a place in the final on the line, according to Gary Neville.

Ronald Koeman’s side fought back from a goal down to beat Turkey 2-1 just a couple of hours after England had seen off Switzerland on penalties in the earlier kick-off on Saturday evening.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.