Jordan Pickford immortalised on club's new shirt, following penalty heroics at Euro 2024

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helped the Three Lions reach the Euro 2024 semi-final on Saturday

Jordan Pickford saves Manuel Akanji's penalty as England beat Switzerland in a shootout in their Euro 2024 quater-final
Jordan Pickford saves Manuel Akanji's penalty as England beat Switzerland in a shootout in their Euro 2024 quater-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford was the toast of England fans this weekend, as his save from Manuel Akanji proved to be vital in the Three Lions’ penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Pickford - aided by a trusty water bottle crib sheet - denied the Manchester City defender in the first spot-kick of the shootout before all five England players hit the back of the net to secure a semi-final date against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening. 

