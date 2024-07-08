Jordan Pickford immortalised on club's new shirt, following penalty heroics at Euro 2024

Jordan Pickford was the toast of England fans this weekend, as his save from Manuel Akanji proved to be vital in the Three Lions’ penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Pickford - aided by a trusty water bottle crib sheet - denied the Manchester City defender in the first spot-kick of the shootout before all five England players hit the back of the net to secure a semi-final date against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening.

Everton supporters will no doubt welcome the 30-year-old back to Goodison Park with pride when the new season gets underway next month, whatever happens over the next week, but one of Pickford’s former sides is also honouring the ‘keeper.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

Pickford’s early years as a professional at Sunderland saw him make a number of loan moves in order to gain first-team experience, including a season-long loan at then-League One Bradford City for the 2014/15 campaign. He would quickly establish himself as the number one at Valley Parade, turning out 33 times before Sunderland recalled him in March 2015.

And it would appear that this stint has left a lasting impression on the Bantams, as Pickford is one of several of the club’s former stoppers that are being honoured on the club’s new goalkeeper kit.

Introducing their new kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season, the club revealed: “The black kit, accompanied by claret and amber trim, features a graffiti effect across the front of the jersey, with the names of iconic former goalkeepers to have represented the club written into the fabric.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A nod to our past, with the inclusion of former #BCAFC goalkeeping icons. ❤️💛July 5, 2024

“Twenty-one ‘keepers feature, including the likes of Gary Walsh, Matt Clarke, Paul Tomlinson, Peter Downsborough, Pat Liney, Eric McManus, Mark Schwarzer, Donovan Ricketts, Jon McLaughlin, Matt Duke, Ben Williams, Colin Doyle and Jordan Pickford.”

Following his stint at Bradford, Pickford would join Championship side Preston on loan for the 2015/16 season but was recalled in January and would soon cement his place in the first-team squad, before joining Everton in a £25million move in June 2017.

Pickford, who was on the winning side in an England penalty shootout for the third time in four attempts on Saturday, will be looking to win his 67th Three Lions cap in Dortmund against the Dutch on Wednesday evening.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

France players at Euro 2024 share 'immense relief' at defeat for far right in elections

England penalties vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 delay start of James Corden play

Jordan Pickford should've saved TWO penalties after water bottle blunder vs Switzerland during England's Euro 2024 shootout