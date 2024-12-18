Five things we learned from AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

At 19 years and 235 days, Dean Huijsen became the youngest goalscorer in AFC Bournemouth’s history as he headed the Cherries’ 17th-minute winner from a Marcus Tavernier corner against Tottenham Hotspur.

While Spurs boasted 65.5% possession on the night, Bournemouth were the more purposeful of the two teams with 21 shots to the visitors’ 12 – eight of which were on target compared to the Lilywhites’ four. Evanilson had a ‘goal’ disallowed for the Cherries in both halves while a late effort from Heung-Min Son was also chalked off for offside.

Here, we look at five things we learned from a wet and windy night on the South Coast…

Tottenham’s set-piece woes continue

Dean Huijsen scores Bournemouth's opening goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the start of the 2023/24 season until now, only Nottingham Forest (23) have conceded more goals from set-pieces in the Premier League than Spurs (20).

After Gabriel Magalhaes scored from a corner in Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby back in September, Ange Postecoglou dismissed the “narrative” around Spurs’ set-piece vulnerabilities. He previously insisted the club have no plans to employ a dedicated set-piece coach, commenting that defending from free-kicks and corners is “my burden to carry”.

The Australian must have been fuming at the way in which Huijsen ghosted in unopposed at the back post to score Bournemouth’s winner on Thursday night – the third time Spurs have conceded from a corner in the Premier League this season.

Dean’s the man

Teenage defender Dean Huijsen looks a promising bit of business (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenage defender Dean Huijsen produced a performance against Spurs that defied his age. While Dominic Solanke got the better of the Spain Under-21 international in their first duel of the night, Huijsen dealt well with the threat of the former Cherries forward for the remainder of the game.



Over the course of the 90 minutes, he made 10 clearances and four tackles, while he won four ground duels and one in the air. He celebrated his winning goal by paying homage to the ‘chill guy’ meme on what was just his third start of the season.



The initial £12.8m Bournemouth paid to Juventus back in the summer to sign Huijsen is already looking like an astute bit of business.

Davies injury could be a big blow to Spurs

Ben Davies went off injured (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of Spurs’ first-choice central defensive partnership of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Ben Davies has been a solid performer in the north Londoners’ backline. It was a huge blow therefore to see the Welshman substituted around the hour mark with what looked like a hamstring injury.



Youngster Archie Gray had to slot into the central defence for the remainder of the game. With the severity of Davies’ injury unknown at this time - while Romero faces a late fitness test - Spurs might only have one available, senior recognised central defender in the shape of Radu Dragusin for Sunday’s home game against Chelsea.

Left-side gains for Bournemouth

43% of the Cherries’ attacks have been built down their left-hand side (Image credit: Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth found a great deal of joy on the night in attacking down the wings, exploiting Spurs’ use of inverted full-backs.



Their left-side combination of Milos Kerkez and Marcus Tavernier were particularly effective on the night in creating goalscoring opportunities. So far this season, 43% of the Cherries’ attacks have been built down their left-hand side and 33% from the right, while 25% of forward plays have come from central areas.

‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Tottenham

Words were exchanged between Ange Postecoglou and a small section of the travelling Tottenham support (Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes Spurs compelling to watch this season is that you never know what version of them to expect on a match-by-match basis. Utterly brilliant in the way they won at both Manchester clubs, scoring seven goals without conceding, Ange Postecoglou’s side have also squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton & Hove Albion, while both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town were winless in 2024/25 before they encountered ‘Dr Tottenham’.

Despite their indifferent form, Spurs supporters at home and away matches have remained behind their head coach since his appointment in the summer of 2023. But words were exchanged between Postecoglou and a small section of the travelling support at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday night with the Australian commenting he “didn’t like what was being said” but that sometimes “you’ve got to cop it”.

While discussion over Postecoglou’s future is surely premature, the 59-year-old must look to arrest Spurs’ inconsistencies heading into a busy period which sees them play seven fixtures between now and the new year. After a London derby with Chelsea on Sunday, they face a crunch Europa League match at Ibrox next Thursday while they host Manchester United in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on 19 December.