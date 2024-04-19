Keep FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley to protect a historic football pilgrimage (and annoys fans of the big clubs)

By Matthew Ketchell
published

FourFourTwo's Deputy Editor watched his club win non-Wembley semi-finals in the 90s, but wants the fixtures to remain at the national stadium

Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium has hosted FA Cup semi finals since 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Wembley of the north? No thanks, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Didn’t the British taxpayer already fork out for West Ham’s stadium this millennium? Let’s not make the same mistake twice by funding a new Old Trafford.

I live in the North East but want our national stadium to remain in the capital. Big football occasions deserve big stages, big cities, big days out and Wembley is the biggest, most famous away day in football – and, frankly, easier for people in the North East to get to than most major cities in the North.

Wembley is a pilgrimage that’s been paid for more than a century and that should be protected. Yes, the stadium is unrecognisable from The Empire Stadium of old, but it’s still a venue to be proud of and an enjoyable supporter experience to boot.

England's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley watched by a record crowd of 87,192.

Wembley is a pilgramage, whatever the round of the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

