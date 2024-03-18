The FA Cup is the greatest cup competition in the world... here is a five step plan to keep it that way

Coventry’s late win over Premier League side Wolves and Manchester United’s extra time victory over rivals Liverpool are just two examples from this weekend of why the oldest domestic cup competition is alive and well and should be cherished, not changed.

News emerged last week that the FA plan to scrap FA Cup replays from the third round onwards and have all ties settled in one game.

But doing away with replays kills a lot of the romance of the FA Cup and denies teams from outside of the Premier League the chance of a famous upset as well as much needed extra revenue.

Coventry City's Haji Wright celebrates his 110th minute winner against Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is a five point plan to save the FA Cup:

1. Keep replays

Replays are a key part of what makes The FA Cup great and unique - especially in the early rounds. Hereford 2-1 Newcastle from 1972, Tottenham 3-4 Man City from 2004 and of course Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal from 1999. Those games all tick the box in favour of replays due to entertainment. For lower league sides there is the financial reward too with more money from gate receipts and potential TV money too. This money is vital for clubs lower down the leagues.

Ryan Giggs scored one of the most famous FA Cup semi-final replay goals for Manchester United as they knocked out Arsenal in 1999 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Cap ticket prices

Football is an expensive sport to watch and when you cannot guarantee that a Premier League side won’t make 11 changes for an FA Cup game you run the risk of paying to see a reserve side - and nobody wants to pay £30 to see that. So cap tickets at £20 for adults and between £1 and £5 for juniors and pack the grounds up and down the country.

Cap ticket prices and pack out stadiums up and down the country to encourage fans of all ages to attend FA Cup games (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Play (most) games at 3pm on a Saturday - including the final

The TV blackout rule in England restricts games being broadcast at 3pm, but put a stop to games being played on Friday and Monday nights. TV games can be played on Saturdays and Sundays with the majority of games taking place at 3pm on a Saturday - and this includes the FA Cup final.

FA Cup games should kick off at 3pm on a Saturday in the majority of cases (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Don’t hold the semi-finals at Wembley

Wembley in the national stadium and playing there should be reserved for international games and finals only. Getting to Wembley should be an achievement, a day out for fans. Something different, something special. There is nothing special about making a pilgrimage to a ground you played at a month earlier. Semi-finals should be played at neutral grounds and decided based on who makes the semi-finals. Grounds in London (Emirates/Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Midlands (Villa Park) and North West (City of Manchester/Anfield). Alternatively, use the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for both semi-finals, but save Wembley for the final only.

Use neutral grounds - and not Wembley - for FA Cup semi-finals. Highbury was used on 12 occasions for FA Cup semi-finals - including in 1992 for Liverpool vs Portsmouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Give the winners of the FA Cup a Champions League place

If you want Premier League sides to take the competition seriously in the early rounds then dangle a proper incentive in front of them - a Champions League place. The Champions League stopped being exclusively for ‘champions’ a long time ago, so why not reward the FA Cup winners with a place at Europe’s top table and not to fourth (or fifth) place in the Premier League.

Wigan Athletic caused an upset when they beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In conclusion...

The FA has the biggest and best Cup competition in the world and the most unique thing about it, its history. And you can't buy history.

You can buy everything, you can buy a new cup tournament for Premier League teams, you can buy a tour of Asia or America, you can do all of these things that bring in money, but you can’t buy the FA Cup.

And that is why it is so special and the FA should be very careful about changing it.

