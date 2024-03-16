FA Cup reform serves to only benefit the Premier League - and is yet another dagger to EFL and Non-League clubs

An FA Cup reform will have undeniable consequences for EFL and Non-League clubs, in a move that simply looks to serve the establised Premier League elite.

With the Daily Mail reporting that the FA are set to scrap replays for the third and fourth rounds, having already decided in 2018 that fifth round replays aren't necessary, lower league clubs have just been dealt a huge financial and competitive blow - adding to their list of grievances.

The decision drastically removes the benefit of lower league clubs holding a Premier League giant to a draw at their home grounds, because there's no incentive of a 60,000-plus seater stadium hosting a replay. But it doesn't even have to be on that scale, with the knock-on effect clearly set to be felt further down the football pyramid.

The FA Cup is set to scrap third and fourth round replays (Image credit: Getty Images)

Non-League Chesterfield, for example, managed to play out a thrilling 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion at their Technique Stadium in the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup, before heading to The Hawthorns for a replay. While they were eventually knocked out after suffering a 4-0 defeat, it proved a fruitful opportunity for the club, players and fans.

Sure, the replay saw a reduced 12,638 fans watch the game at the Championship side's stadium, but it gave Chesterfield another much-needed cash injection into their coffers that could well have paid dividends this term. Indeed, with FA Cup rules stipulating that both teams receive an equal 45 per cent share of gate receipts from the tie, Chesterfield roughly earned an extra £50,000 simply for playing another game of football.

It might be no wonder why The Spireites are more than 20 points clear in the National League this term and on the verge of a return to the Football League, then.

Plus, Non-League players had the opportunity to pit themselves against opposition three tiers above them in the football pyramid on another occasion, while fans had the opportunity to watch their side play in a ground that hosted teams such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool as recently as 2021.

Chesterfield wouldn't have been able to visit West Brom without a replay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other replays, meanwhile, will be broadcast on live TV, providing clubs a chance to rake in further revenue, too. Though insignificant for Premier League sides, this can prove a substansial amount for other teams needing a little boost to their finances.

And this financial blow is just the latest in a long line of moves to seemingly further seperate the Premier League from the EFL. Indeed, ten Premier League sides voted to block attempts to introduce a £900m financial deal for the EFL in a meeting earlier this week, meaning it ended without an agreement in place and lower league sides left in limbo.

What's more, the jeopardy from a FA Cup tie is somewhat removed with replays being scrapped. The odd giant-killing will still happen, of course, but it won't embarrass an elite side if scores with an EFL side are still level after 90 minutes.

That's because a Premier League team's quality will likely tell over the course of a 120-minute game of football. And if it doesn't, then best believe a penalty shootout will differentiate the gap in ability to a lower-level team.

In all honesty, it just seems like a move from the FA to submit to the wants of Premier League managers bemoaning fixture congestion. Jurgen Klopp has been particularly outspoken on the matter in the past, and while the Liverpool manager does raise some pertinent points when it comes to competitions being expanded - such as the World Cup and Champions League - the FA Cup is different.

It hasn't been expanded, and there's a simple way to avoid playing another game: win the initial tie.

More FA Cup stories

'We all agree the fans are right to complain': Mauricio Pochettino admits there is still work to be done amid Todd Boehly's latest dressing room visit.

Everything we know about Manchester City's new documentary 'Together: Treble Winners'.