Could Coventry City really play back-to-back weekend Wembley games in the FA Cup and EFL play-offs in May?

Coventry City are now just one game away from their first FA Cup final in 37 years.

Mark Robins' side performed utter heroics to see off Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday, scoring two goals in additional time to win 3-2.

Going well in the Championship too this season, City now face a potential fixture conflict that has never been witnessed before in English football...

With Manchester United to come at Wembley Stadium on either the 20/21 April in their FA Cup semi-final, a victory for City in that game would send FA and EFL chiefs into meltdown due to the logistics.

Why is this such a major problem? Well, this year's play-off final (Sunday, May 26) is set to be played in the capital just one day after the FA Cup final (Saturday, May 25).

Coventry are currently battling for a top-six finish and are, at present, just four points behind 6th-placed Norwich City who occupy the final play-off position.

Just nine games remain for Mark Robins' side, with their home clash against Ipswich Town likely to be rearranged due to their progression in the FA Cup.

According to reports from The Mirror, the EFL and FA have already drawn up an emergency contingency plan should the Sky Blues reach the final of both competitions this season.

It claims that there is scope to move the fixture should the situation evolve over the next few weeks.

With the Championship play-off final due to be a week later than League One and League Two finals, the EFL have allowed the Championship regular season finish a week later. The knock-on effect will be a lack of time for supporters to make suitable travel and accommodation plans, and this could also negatively impact ticket sales.

The situation is made even more complicated by the fact that the home of English football will also play host to the 2023/24 Champions League final the following weekend on June 1, meaning there aren't many free dates at Wembley during this period.

