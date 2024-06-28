The best Englishman at Euro 2024 left Germany this week… and it wasn’t Phil Foden

More than enough football education to perform – why I’ll miss Wayne Rooney's authentic style and insight on the BBC

Wayne Rooney has several tattoos. On a recent podcast appearance he admitted to his former England and Manchester United team-mate, Gary Neville, that if he had his time again he wouldn’t bother getting any at all.

One of the first he ever had inked was the title of a Stereophonics album: Just Enough Education to Perform. It’s self-deprecating but tells us something about Rooney. He has self-awareness. He knows who he is, where he comes from, what he’s done and where he’s going.

Plymouth, is the answer to the latter question. Rooney this week said early goodbyes to Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and the rest of the crew working for the BBC in Germany during the Euros as he has taken his fourth management job. He signed a three-year contract with Championship side Plymouth Argyle and their pre-season starts on 3 July, and Wayne wants to be ready.

