This could be you!

Everyone dreams of becoming a pro footballer, but if the scouts have been foolishly ignoring your skills, it’s OK – there’s another route to superstardom.

FourFourTwo have joined forces with Pro:Direct Soccer to find a presenter for #ProDirectFC, an 11-man team that will report on the beautiful game, covering news, player interviews and the very latest in boot and kit innovations.

As the FourFourTwo representative of #ProDirectFC, you will be the face of our YouTube channel, attending boot launches, putting yourself to the test in training videos and spreading the word on social media.

But if you’re already preparing your resignation letter, hold your horses, champ – you need to stand out from the crowd first. We want you to send us a 60-second video of you unboxing a pair of boots, putting them to the test and showing us your tricks. Don't forget to give us a taste of your presenting skills by breaking down the boot tech without sending us to sleep. Click here to get taste of what we're after.



Don’t worry, we don’t expect you to buy a new pair of bobby dazzlers – you can use any boots, old or new. Then tag @prodirectsoccer and @fourfourtwoperformance on Instagram and post your video with #ProDirectFCxFFT – and don’t forget to shout about it on social media. Think you’ve got what it takes? Take a look at our checklist below. Good luck.

WHAT YOU NEED

This is no ordinary job, so ordinary Joes need not apply – make sure you tick these boxes

Skills to pay the bills

We can’t have you hanging out with some of football’s silkiest players without being a little bit handy on the pitch. We want someone who can pull off a few tricks and flicks while wearing the very latest gear. Elastico, air akka, panna – you should be able to do the lot.

Football gear geek

We’re not just looking for any normal football fan, but someone who also knows their Hypervenom from their PrimeKnit. You need to be confident that you will be able to talk about uppers, soleplates and stud configurations without sending someone to sleep.

Smooth operator

Are you as slick on Snapchat and YouTube as you are on the football pitch? Well, that’s great to hear. The ideal #ProDirectFCxFFT candidate will be bursting with charisma and personality to keep all of our viewers entertained. Don’t go fluffing your lines, now...

Terms and conditions: 1.To enter, submit video on Instagram via @prodirectsoccer and @fourfourtwoperformance using the hashtag #ProDirectFCxFFT 2. Entries close 11.59pm on May 31, 2016. 3. Opportunity is a paid 12-month fixed-term contract with FourFourTwo Performance. 4. Entrants must be aged 16 or over 5. Only one application per person. 6. For full terms and conditions go to www.fourfourtwo.com/prodirectfcxfft