Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 2

Congratulations, you’ve survived week one, but don’t be too quick to pat yourself on the back – there’s a long way to go yet.



The first three weeks are all about building your endurance so that you can run over your opponents, not collapse at their feet.



Want to enjoy that off-plan takeaway on Friday night? You’d better start burning the fat off that flabby belly.



For more pre-season training guides see:

Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 1

Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 3

Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 4

Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 5

Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 6